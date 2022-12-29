ABCMETA Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $33.26 million and $10,143.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00226924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00034116 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,325.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

