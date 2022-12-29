Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,664.10

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $286,664.10 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

