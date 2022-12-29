ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $422,330.72 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 8.7 %
ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,917. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Read More
