Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.30. 3,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

