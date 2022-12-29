Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $707,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 121,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.50. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,724. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.