Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 20,318 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,424. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

