Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

