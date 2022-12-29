Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 83,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 70,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Africa Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.