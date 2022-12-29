Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.92. 24,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 23,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Akumin Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$82.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

