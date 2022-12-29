Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 115,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, sexual health and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

