Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 1,144,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 836,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

Featured Stories

