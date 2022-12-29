All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,007. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average is $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

