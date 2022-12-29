All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,458. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $84.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

