Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,342 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.