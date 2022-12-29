Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,932. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

