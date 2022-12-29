Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev Trading Up 1.1 %
ABEV stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.