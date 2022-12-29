Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

ABEV stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

