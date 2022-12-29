Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

