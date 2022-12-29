Analyzing Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) & NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 3 0 2.60

NuScale Power has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.89%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 54.39 -$10.35 million N/A N/A NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NuScale Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A NuScale Power N/A -28.96% -12.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy beats NuScale Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

