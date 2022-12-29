Ankr Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $145.01 million and $13.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00226957 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01492061 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,031,643.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

