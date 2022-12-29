Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 233,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.