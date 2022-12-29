Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 233,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.