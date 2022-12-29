Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.70 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004701 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,062,388 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.