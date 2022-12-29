Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AJG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.87. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

