Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,781 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.