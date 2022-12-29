Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 223 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 48.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

