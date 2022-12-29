Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 404.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 5,625.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

ZS opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $329.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

