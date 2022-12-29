Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 4,201 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on F. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.