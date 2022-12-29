Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

