Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $137.33 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $176.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

