Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 203.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

