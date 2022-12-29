Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 19,946 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $104.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.