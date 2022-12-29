Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

