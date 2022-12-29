Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29.

