Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

