Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

