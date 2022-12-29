Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $420,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.