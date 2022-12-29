Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $4.03 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

