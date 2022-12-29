Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 3.2%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
