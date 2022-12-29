AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 322,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,335,672. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.