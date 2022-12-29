Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) fell 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.16. 36,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 44,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUROW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

