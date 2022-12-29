Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Up 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 802,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,198,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLY shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

