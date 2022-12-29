Avalanche Price Hits $10.99 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and $117.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.99 or 0.00066035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

