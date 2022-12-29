Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Shares Down 5.6%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 163,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 145,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

