Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $602.65 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $602.65 million and approximately $53.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.02 or 0.00036283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24040831 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $49,269,841.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.