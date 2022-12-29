Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.25 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00037594 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $624.97 million and $46.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24040831 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $49,269,841.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

