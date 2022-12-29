Baby Doge Coin Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $145.54 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.01487936 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007960 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.01713233 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,320,817.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.