BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Tops $0.12

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $898,373.69 and approximately $5.59 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.94 or 0.05218395 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00497139 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.39 or 0.29464823 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.