Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

