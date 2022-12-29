Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.92

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and traded as low as $29.10. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 7,683 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $37,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $37,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,428 shares of company stock valued at $99,895 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

