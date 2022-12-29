Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.16

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $246.13 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.
