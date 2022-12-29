Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

